BlackRock Inc. Buys New Shares in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,516,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,049,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.16% of Primis Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRST opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Primis Financial Corp. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

In related news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,532.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Alan Johnson purchased 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,296.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,552 shares in the company, valued at $332,642. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,390 shares of company stock worth $229,149 in the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

