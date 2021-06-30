BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,380,263 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Capstar Financial worth $23,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 393,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,736.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.13 per share, for a total transaction of $203,693.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,317.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSTR. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Capstar Financial stock opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $437.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.16. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.63 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Capstar Financial Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

