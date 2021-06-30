BlackRock Inc. Has $22.40 Million Stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,213,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,017 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Viemed Healthcare worth $22,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viemed Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ VMD opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $295.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.49. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 21.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

