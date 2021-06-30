BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,203,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.63% of Applied Therapeutics worth $22,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APLT. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $108,106.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,740.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,640 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $30,241.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,027 shares of company stock valued at $219,254. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.16. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $37.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

