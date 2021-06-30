Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

BXMT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.71%.

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $26,150.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,035.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $75,744.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 89,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,884.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,436 shares of company stock worth $209,116 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

