Blair William & Co. IL Buys 325 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $313.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $196.63 and a 1 year high of $316.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.05.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

