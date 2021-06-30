Blair William & Co. IL Has $611,000 Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

