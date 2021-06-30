Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 189.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,321 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 659.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,379 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,822,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,326,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,324 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRNS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.30.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $235,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,657 shares of company stock worth $5,034,207 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

