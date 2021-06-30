Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1,645.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,471,000 after buying an additional 582,855 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,881,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $378,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after buying an additional 43,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,332,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter.

IYF opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $83.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.24.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

