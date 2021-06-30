Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 4,805 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 27.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

