Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,523 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 186.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 105,287 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $400,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 1,937.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 968,197 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 920,672 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Devon Energy by 29.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.74.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

