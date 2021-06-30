Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Trading Up 0.4%

Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.01 and last traded at $28.93. Approximately 592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blue Horizon BNE ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 4.56% of Blue Horizon BNE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Horizon BNE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Horizon BNE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.