Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Short Interest Update

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,800 shares, an increase of 110.5% from the May 31st total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,428,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 1,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,197. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $13.09.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

