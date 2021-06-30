BMO UK High Income Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.29 (LON:BHI)

BMO UK High Income Plc (LON:BHI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:BHI opened at GBX 97.80 ($1.28) on Wednesday. BMO UK High Income has a 1-year low of GBX 72.50 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 99.85 ($1.30). The firm has a market cap of £113.34 million and a PE ratio of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 94.84.

About BMO UK High Income

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

