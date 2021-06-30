BMO UK High Income Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.29 (LON:BHI)

BMO UK High Income Plc (LON:BHI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:BHI opened at GBX 97.80 ($1.28) on Wednesday. BMO UK High Income has a 1-year low of GBX 72.50 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 99.85 ($1.30). The firm has a market cap of £113.34 million and a PE ratio of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 94.84.
About BMO UK High Income
