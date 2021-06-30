Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$52.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BEI.UN. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.56.

BEI.UN opened at C$40.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$25.80 and a 12-month high of C$42.45.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

