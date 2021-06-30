Bonk (BONK) Achieves Market Cap of $1.25 Million

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Bonk has traded down 31% against the US dollar. Bonk has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonk coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00054926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00019635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.63 or 0.00711638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.15 or 0.07564133 BTC.

About Bonk

Bonk (CRYPTO:BONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

