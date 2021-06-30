BOOM (BOOM) Trading Down 7% Over Last Week

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One BOOM coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. BOOM has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $145,579.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00054926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00019635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.63 or 0.00711638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.15 or 0.07564133 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,768,304 coins and its circulating supply is 778,737,572 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

