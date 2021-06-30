BP (NYSE:BP) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 165.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BP. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.74 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.35.

Get BP alerts:

BP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.40. 45,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,623,040. The company has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.91. BP has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in BP in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 269.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.