Bradesco Corretora Upgrades CEMEX (NYSE:CX) to “Outperform”

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by Bradesco Corretora from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00. Bradesco Corretora’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CX. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.70.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $8.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.15. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. As a group, analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

