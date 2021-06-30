Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,275 shares during the period. Edgewell Personal Care accounts for 1.3% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 2.56% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $55,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth $94,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

EPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northern Trust Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

EPC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.39. 8,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.33. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.