Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $11.51 Million Stock Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 105.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,382 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 1.26% of National Western Life Group worth $11,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Western Life Group in the first quarter valued at about $13,007,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NWLI traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.45. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,672. The company has a market capitalization of $831.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.84. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.85 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $17.57 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

