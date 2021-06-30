Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $25.67 Million Stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,401,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 656,124 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.46% of Enel Chile worth $25,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enel Chile by 33.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 82,383 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enel Chile by 15.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 680,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 91,976 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 90,199 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in Enel Chile during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENIC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.93. 2,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.2187 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

