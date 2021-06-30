Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 228 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in American National Group were worth $18,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American National Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in American National Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in American National Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in American National Group by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 57,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American National Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. 61.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANAT traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.62. 587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,318. American National Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $157.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

