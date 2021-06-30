Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 20,295 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 37,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Veritex by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 110,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Veritex by 68.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 37,170 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veritex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Veritex by 136.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 21,606 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.34. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In other Veritex news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,469.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $540,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,932,806.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,459,050 over the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

