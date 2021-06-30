Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 50,126 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 155.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,126 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

