Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 353.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,764 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Stewart Information Services worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 30.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 80,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

STC opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.05. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $688.59 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

