Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Evolus worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. Evolus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62.

Several brokerages recently commented on EOLS. Mizuho raised shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.