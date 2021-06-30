Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $3.34 Million in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,737 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $63,157,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $81,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,484 shares of company stock worth $3,957,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TPX. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Shares of TPX opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.04. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $41.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

