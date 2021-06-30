Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 169,501 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 87,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,095,000 after buying an additional 646,405 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 57,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.