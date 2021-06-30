Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 59.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of BDN opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.95. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

