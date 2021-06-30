Bread (BRD) Market Cap Reaches $11.35 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last week, Bread has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges. Bread has a total market cap of $11.35 million and approximately $935,838.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00055236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.52 or 0.00712634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,671.07 or 0.07659268 BTC.

About Bread

Bread is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.