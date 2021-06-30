Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €74.63 ($87.79).

Several research firms have weighed in on BNR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

BNR stock opened at €79.10 ($93.06) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €76.48. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

