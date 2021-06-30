Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €74.63 ($87.79).

Several research firms have weighed in on BNR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

BNR stock opened at €79.10 ($93.06) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €76.48. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

