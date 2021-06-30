BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading Down 4.4%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s share price fell 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.61 and last traded at $57.79. 6,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 969,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBIO. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,903,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 31,879 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

