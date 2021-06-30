BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BSIG. Bank of America upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.43. 633,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,353. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.83. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 47.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

