British Land (LON:BLND) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 507.20 ($6.63). British Land shares last traded at GBX 493.40 ($6.45), with a volume of 1,099,856 shares changing hands.

BLND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on British Land from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 480 ($6.27).

Get British Land alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 515.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.64 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.08%.

In related news, insider Tim Score purchased 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £25,231.78 ($32,965.48). Insiders bought 4,929 shares of company stock worth $2,552,990 in the last three months.

About British Land (LON:BLND)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.