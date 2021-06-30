Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $971,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 53,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,600,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $475.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $304.18 and a one year high of $495.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $459.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,250. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

