Brokerages Anticipate Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.40. Astec Industries reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on ASTE. TheStreet cut shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

ASTE stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.23. Astec Industries has a one year low of $42.84 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth $43,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth $70,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

