Brokerages Anticipate FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to Announce $1.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will announce $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.81. FMC posted earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 626,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,010,000 after buying an additional 57,355 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 73.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,272,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in FMC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,003,000 after purchasing an additional 218,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.25. 8,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,691. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FMC has a 52 week low of $96.05 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

