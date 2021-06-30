Brokerages Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will announce ($0.93) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the lowest is ($1.14). Hyatt Hotels reported earnings of ($1.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($5.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.84) to ($3.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on H shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

Shares of H traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.64. 624,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,191. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.98. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $92.21.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.