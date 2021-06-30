Brokerages Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will announce ($0.93) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the lowest is ($1.14). Hyatt Hotels reported earnings of ($1.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($5.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.84) to ($3.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on H shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

Shares of H traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.64. 624,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,191. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.98. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $92.21.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.