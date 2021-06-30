Brokerages Anticipate Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Power Integrations reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,650. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.47. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $99.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

In related news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $127,537.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $159,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,684. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.