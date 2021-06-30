Brokerages Anticipate Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Telos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.05. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Telos.

Get Telos alerts:

TLS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.18. 18,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. Telos has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 808.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.35.

In related news, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $31,784,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,695,563 shares in the company, valued at $121,953,579. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,106,628 shares of company stock valued at $102,535,124. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Telos by 87.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Telos by 254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Telos by 67.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Telos in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telos (TLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.