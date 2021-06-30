Brokerages Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. United Community Banks posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,785.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in United Community Banks by 49.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in United Community Banks by 296.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 195,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 146,300 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in United Community Banks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Community Banks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,280,000 after buying an additional 19,579 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.