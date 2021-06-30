Brokerages Anticipate Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.22 Million

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to announce $205.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.00 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $171.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $789.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $783.80 million to $793.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $830.24 million, with estimates ranging from $820.60 million to $848.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

VREX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,007. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,634.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 903,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after acquiring an additional 851,509 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,528.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 461,997 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

