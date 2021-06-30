Brokerages Expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.32 Million

Brokerages predict that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will post $233.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $228.24 million and the highest is $242.50 million. 2U reported sales of $182.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $943.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $939.70 million to $947.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. 2U has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $59.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of 2U by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,539,000 after purchasing an additional 156,126 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 2U by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,386,000 after acquiring an additional 107,924 shares during the period.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

