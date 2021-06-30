Brokerages Expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will report sales of $2.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $22.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.95 million to $24.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $85.39 million, with estimates ranging from $63.86 million to $102.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGRX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In other news, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,823.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGRX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,029. The stock has a market cap of $118.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.97. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.97.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

