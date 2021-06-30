Brokerages Expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will report $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.72. Amedisys posted earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $6.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $247.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,228 shares of company stock valued at $855,358. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,950,000 after acquiring an additional 120,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amedisys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 52,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,187 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 24.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,050,000 after acquiring an additional 178,664 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 49.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after buying an additional 263,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

