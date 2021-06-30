Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will announce earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Independent Bank reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of IBCP stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,270. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at $532,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,710,000 after acquiring an additional 98,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 25,075 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 57,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.