Brokerages Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will announce $151.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.25 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $137.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $605.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $602.10 million to $607.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $656.81 million, with estimates ranging from $652.00 million to $665.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $76,293.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,317 shares of company stock worth $4,072,934 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTSI traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $64.08. 567,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,824. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -915.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.73. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.