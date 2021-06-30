Brokerages Expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.54 Million

Equities analysts expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) to post $107.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.00 million. Momentive Global reported sales of $90.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full-year sales of $445.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $443.38 million to $447.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $534.04 million, with estimates ranging from $516.42 million to $557.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Momentive Global.

Momentive Global stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.51. 7,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Momentive Global has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12.

Momentive Global Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

