Brokerages Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will post sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. PerkinElmer reported sales of $811.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $4.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

Shares of PKI traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $154.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,680. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.36. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $95.07 and a twelve month high of $162.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,799 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,481,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,590,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,014,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 93.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,487,000 after acquiring an additional 433,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

